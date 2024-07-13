Amadeus’ son moves from Inter to Udinese

The 15-year-old son of Amadeus and showgirl Giovanna Civitillo, Josè Sebastiani, leaves Inter’s youth team and joins Udinese’s Under 16 team. The goalkeeper – who was named after Josè Mourinho, who coached the Nerazzurri team when he was born – has given in to the court of the Friulian club, which has decided to invest in its youth system, focusing on Italian talent.

Josè Sebastiani goalkeeper of Udinese Under 16. The comparison with Tacconi

The former director of the Technical Area of ​​Udinese, someone who discovered many talents in his career, Pier Paolo Marino on X he used an important comparison: “Josè, my young Tacconi, finally at Udinese: a day to remember”.

“In 10 years I see myself in a beautiful stadium – explained Amadeus’ son in a recent interview with Vanity Fair –with a lot of people cheering for me and against me. My dream is to dedicate my life to football.”

“When my mom was pregnant, she was on the plane with dad and, in front of them – José added to Vanity Fair -, Mourinho was sitting there. My father, being a huge fan, got up, went to greet him and congratulate him. Then he came back and said solemnly to Mom: ‘Our son will be named after him.’ At first, she wasn’t so keen, but Dad managed to convince her.”