Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, Rachel Buenrostrohas sent a letter to the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, requesting the urgent Need for Mexican exports of bifacial solar panels to be exempted of the safeguard measure implemented by the US government.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Economy of Mexico stressed the importance of this request, arguing that the restrictions could result in the closure of key factories. within the supply chain in North America.

Secretary Buenrostro warned that this would lead to the loss of hundreds of specialized jobs, Contravening the objectives shared by Mexico and the United States to protect jobs in the region and promote the transition to sustainable energy.

Raquel Buenrostro emphasized that this situation must be resolved in strict compliance with the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

The secretary said it is essential to consider the background in this matter in order to reach an agreement that benefits the workers of both countries without having to escalate the conflict to instances that could harm the economies of Mexico and the United States.

This aspect was reiterated several times in the letter sent to Katherine Tai, underlining the urgency of resolving the issue within the framework of the USMCA.

US President Joe Biden’s announcement in May of this year of imposing new tariffs worth $18 billion on imports of products from China, including solar panels, has raised concerns in Mexico. For solar panels, the tariffs will rise from 25 percent to 50 percent, which directly affects Mexican exports.

The United States has been conducting an anti-dumping investigation into the import of solar panels from Chinese companies in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam since 2022.

These measures have led Mexico to request an exemption on its exports of bifacial solar panels to avoid further negative impacts on the national industry and the economy of North America as a whole.

The Ministry of Economy reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of workers and promoting sustainable development in the region. This request for an exemption is seen as a crucial measure to maintain the competitiveness and stability of the solar panel industry in Mexico and throughout North America.