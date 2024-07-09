The sudden death of the singer and musician Adrian Olivares It took family, friends and fans by surprise and filled them with sadness, as no one imagined it could happen to him at 48 years of age.

Today it is announced that Adrián Olivares, who was a member of the Menudo Group Years ago, in 1992 to be exact, he marked a milestone as the first foreign member of the group.

On social media they wonder what caused the death of Adrian OlivaresSylvia Campos, who was the wife of the singer and musician, says goodbye to him with an emotional message on Instagram in which she lets him know that she will always remember him as the great life partner that he was, above all an excellent father and human being.

This is what Adrián Olivares looked like when he was part of Grupo Menudo. Photo from Instagram

At this time it is unknown what was the cause of death of Adrián Olivares, former member of the Menudo Groupbut it is known that he recently underwent surgery and perhaps it could have been due to this.

On social media, friends and former colleagues Adrian Olivaresformer member of the Menudo Groupmourn his passing, including Robert Avellanet: “I am still in shock! Strength to his family. Happy transition for his soul. I will always remember his great sense of humor. We will meet there. RIP Adrian!”

Adrián Olivares was the brother of actress Karla Souza, who has participated in films such as ‘Nosotros los Nobles’ and ‘La caída’. Few knew this, since she omitted the surname Olivares and artistically called herself Souza.

Photo by Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO

At the moment, Karla Souza has not issued any statement on her social networks about the death of her beloved brother. Adrian Olivares.