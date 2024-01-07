The General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award, which is organized by the Dubai Press Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the opening of nominations for the award within its 23rd session, starting today, January 8th. This year, and until the eighth of next March.

This comes within the framework of the role of the General Secretariat of the Award, and its continuous efforts to stimulate creativity within various media specializations, encourage cadres working in this sector, and develop them professionally and technically, in light of the radical and rapid changes the media sector is witnessing, with the aim of improving the quality of the media product, to consolidate Dubai’s position. Global as a pivotal center for the media industry and anticipating the future in the region and the world, as the General Secretariat will accept the participation of all works published from the date of June 1, 2023 until February 29, 2024.

Honoring the best works

Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, said: “The Arab Media Award, after more than two decades, is keen to develop media work and present initiatives that are consistent with the vision of the patron of media and media professionals, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and Dubai’s approach to keeping pace with developments taking place in the world in general and the media sector in particular.”

Buhumaid added, “The award is linked to communication and cooperation relations with hundreds of Arab media institutions and workers in this sector, including journalists and media professionals working in foreign Arabic-speaking media institutions, and these relationships would not have been built without the accumulated trust that the Arab media community places in the award,” stressing the importance of The centrality of cooperation in the field of developing and modernizing media work on future foundations, noting that the media sector has an increasing role in light of the amazing technological developments the world is witnessing, and the General Secretariat of the Award is keen to provide the media sector in the Emirates and the region with the best capabilities and creative energies, and to highlight the best programs and works. Journalist in the region and honored.

Deadline for submission

In turn, the Director of the Arab Media Award, Jassim Al-Shamsi, called on Arab media professionals and Arab media institutions to participate and motivate their cadres to join the largest platform for celebrating media excellence in the region, within the various categories included in the award, which number 13 categories, distributed over the three awards: journalistic, visual and digital, In addition to the “Media Personality of the Year” category, the award is granted by decision of the award’s Board of Directors.

Al-Shamsi said: “We are pleased to announce the start of receiving works wishing to participate in this year’s edition of the award as of today (Monday), and we welcome all contributions from various parts of the Arab world, as well as from Arab media professionals and Arab media institutions operating in various regions of the world. Taking into consideration the commitment of the works submitted for participation to the announced standards, which can be viewed on the award’s website, we wish all participants in this session success and access to the podium.” He stressed that the General Secretariat of the Award will accept all works published from June 1, 2023 until February 29, 2024.

He pointed out that those wishing to win the award can submit their work in the various categories via the registration link: https://dpc.org.ae/AMAAlso, you can contact the Dubai Press Club, the representative of the General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award, in the event of any inquiries via e-mail: [email protected] – Note that the General Secretariat of the Award has set the eighth of next March as the final date for receiving applications for participation and nominations from press institutions within the various categories of the Award.

Award categories

The “Arab Journalism Award,” the “Visual Media Award,” and the “Digital Media Award” constitute the three main axes of the “Arab Media Award.” The Arab Journalism Award includes five categories: “Political Journalism,” “Economic Journalism,” “Investigative Journalism,” and “Children’s Journalism,” in addition to the “Best Columnist” category. The “Visual Media Award” includes five categories: “Best Economic Program,” “Best Cultural Program,” “Best Sports Program,” “Best Social Program,” and “Best Documentary Work,” and includes the “Digital Media Award.” Three categories: “Best News Platform,” “Best Economic Platform,” and “Best Sports Platform.”

The “Media Personality of the Year” award is granted by a direct decision from the Board of Directors of the Arab Media Award, in appreciation of the contributions of the chosen personality in the field of media, whether written, digital or visual, and for the work he presented of great uniqueness and quality, and the roles he played that touched the lives of readers. It affected the viewers and followers positively, and enriched the Arab media scene with creative thought and creative visions, leaving clear positive imprints on society in general.

