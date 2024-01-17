Actress Mayra Couto, 32, left an indelible mark when she played the memorable role of Grace Gonzales in the América TV series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', which stood out notably for her romance with Nicolas de las Casas (Andres Wiese). Because of that character, numerous fans are clamoring for his return in the long-awaited season 11 of this successful national production.

In a recent interview for the program 'Everything leaks', Mayra Couto shared revealing details about her career. During the conversation, she openly confessed that she feels ashamed when reviewing her first appearances on national television when remembering her participation in the defunct Latina series 'La pre', which she featured a young man. Deyvis Orosco as protagonist.

Why is Mayra Couto embarrassed to see her first works on television?

“I am very ashamed to know that I have acted so badly”expressed Mayra Couto on national television and made reference to her participation in the series 'La pre', in which she played the role of Lucía, one of her first jobs on the small screen.

“Right now it makes me very sad, very ashamed to know that I have acted so badly. I don't know, I judge myself,” added the audiovisual producer. Likewise, she recalled a time when, during a scene with the rest of the Latina cast, she didn't know what to do. ““I didn't know what to do because it's one thing to be in a theater class and another thing is 'three, two, one, action' or 'cut.'”he indicated with a smiling face to 'Everything is filtered'.

What was the series 'La pre' about and what actors made it up?

'La pre' addressed the story of a pre-university student, Deyvis (Deyvis Orosco), who sought to achieve fame through singing. Among the actors who participated in this production, and later stood out in others, are names such as Andrés Wiese, Junior Silva, Valeria Bringas, Christopher Gianotti, Úrsula Boza, Maricarmen Marín and more.

Deyvis Orosco, Stephie Jacobs and Andrés Wiese in the series 'La pre'. Photo: Nectar Group Blog

