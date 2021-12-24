Image: Manufacturer

Always stay flexible

The world obviously can’t get enough of small, wireless, mobile speakers. Last week we presented the Sound Joy from Huawei at this point. Now it’s Bose’s Soundlink Flex for 170 euros. This speaker also wants to be paired with Bluetooth so that it can receive music signals preferably from a smartphone. It should be able to play music for twelve hours before it has to be charged. The Flex is water and dust protected according to IP67. No matter how the speaker stands or lies: Bose’s software knows it and adapts the sound. That should be quite good, because Bose’s Soundlink series shows this right from the start.