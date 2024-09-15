Always by your side: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Sunday 15 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1 the first episode of Sempre al tuo fianco will be broadcast, the TV series directed by Marco Pontecorvo and Gianluca Mazzella that aims to tell how Civil Protection operators, normal people in exceptional circumstances, live and deal with emergencies. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The episodes, inspired by real events involving the men and women of the Civil Protection, revolve around the figure of Sara Nobili (Ambra Angiolini), responsible for Volcano Risk in Stromboli. Sara has faced floods, broken cable cars, health emergencies and every type of intervention managed by the Civil Protection, averting enormous risks for the territory. An important turning point in her career comes when she is informed that she is a candidate for the role of Head of Emergencies; the other candidate is Renato Lussu (Andrea Bosca), an esteemed doctor and researcher with great experience gained in missions in Africa, but above all Sara’s new partner after the end of her marriage to Massimo (Peppino Mazzotta), father of her daughter Marina (Tecla Insolia), a girl with a rebellious spirit and in strong conflict with her parents because of the separation. Marina does not accept her mother’s new relationship with Renato – but their shared environmentalist sensitivity will smooth out the conflicts – nor does she want to follow her mother to Rome for the new position.

Always by your side: the cast

We have seen the plot of Sempre al tuo lato, but what is the complete cast of the TV series on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Amber Angiolini: Sara Nobili

Andrea Bosca: Renato Lussu

Peppino Mazzotta: Maximum

Tecla Insolia: Marina

Lucky Cerlino

Louis Faithful

Thomas Trabacchi

Alexander Germans

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sempre al tuo lato live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Sunday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.