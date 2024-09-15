Actor Ewan McGregor, known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy of films and for reprising his role in the Disney+ series of the same name, wants a second season of the series.

That’s what he shared with a well-known Hollywood media outlet. At least for him there are still stories to tell about this Jedi Master who is much loved by fans.

Speaking about his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor commented ‘I loved, more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness’s work because I played him when I was young’. To the above, he added ‘Even now with the series, that’s my personal challenge; if a shot is a little bit like him, I’m happy.’.

Then he talked about the possibility of a new wave of episodes, and said ‘I really hope we get the chance to do another one’.

Ewan McGregor ended by saying ‘Between where we left off in the series and when Alec Guinness appears on screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there are some more stories to tell there.’Is there a chance for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously mentioned that the character may be revisited, as she highlighted at Star Wars Celebration in 2023.

At that time Kennedy commented ‘never say never, because there is always a chance’. Then he pointed out about Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘that program was very well received and [la directora] Deborah Chow did a spectacular job’.

Kathleen Kennedy concluded by saying ‘Ewan McGregor is very keen to do another one. Maybe we’ll focus on that again later’. So the door is open for a sequel.

In other Star Wars news, McGregor recently had a reunion with Hayden Christensen, and despite the passing of James Earl Jones, he may still be voicing Darth Vader.

With details from Variety. Apart from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars we have more information about series in TierraGamer.