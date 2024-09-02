Popular model Devon Windsor showed off her bikini figure on a yacht in Saint-Tropez

American model Devon Windsor shared photos from her vacation in Saint-Tropez. The corresponding post was published on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 30-year-old popular model showed off her figure in a transparent maxi skirt, worn over a black bikini. The celebrity was photographed on board a yacht in a bandana and a straw hat. Her accessories included a large necklace and several gold rings. In one of the photos, the influencer also posed in sunglasses against the backdrop of a jacuzzi.

In June, German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum also took a photo without pants and showed the video to fans. She posed in a tight burgundy blouse and lace panties.