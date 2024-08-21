Alvaro Morata on social media after his separation from Alice Campello
Alvaro Morata returns to social media after his separation from Alice Campello: the AC Milan footballer shared his story with profile Instagram a poem with the title Resilience which to many appeared as a real outburst.
“Resilience. I survived the worst existential crisis of my life,” the poem reads, “I was in the midst of depression, anxiety, and she was there, between the endless nights and the agonizing days, full of unanswered questions, fears, and insecurities, asking the sky why all this was happening to me. I was right there when at a certain point I realized: I realized that if I survived all this, I can do anything. There is nothing I cannot accept or overcome.”
Just a few days ago, the Spanish footballer said he was “devastated” by the end of his relationship with the woman he called “the most important woman in my life”.
“I am very clear, the relationship is over. We have a very good relationship for the well-being of our four children, although there is no going back,” the Spanish striker said in an interview.
The footballer then reveals that the straw that broke the camel’s back was his move to Milan: “Alice wanted to stay in Spain and didn’t want another move.”
Meanwhile, other rumours coming from Spain say Alice Campello is equally destroyed by the end of her relationship with Morata.
The Spanish journalist Javier de Hoyos, in fact, during the program From the heart he said: “She (Alice Campello ndr) burst into tears in the middle of the street in front of everyone. Many people could see her. One of her fans wanted to approach her to ask for a photo but in the end decided not to because she wouldn’t stop crying”.
