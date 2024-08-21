Alvaro Morata on social media after his separation from Alice Campello

Alvaro Morata returns to social media after his separation from Alice Campello: the AC Milan footballer shared his story with profile Instagram a poem with the title Resilience which to many appeared as a real outburst.

“Resilience. I survived the worst existential crisis of my life,” the poem reads, “I was in the midst of depression, anxiety, and she was there, between the endless nights and the agonizing days, full of unanswered questions, fears, and insecurities, asking the sky why all this was happening to me. I was right there when at a certain point I realized: I realized that if I survived all this, I can do anything. There is nothing I cannot accept or overcome.”

Just a few days ago, the Spanish footballer said he was “devastated” by the end of his relationship with the woman he called “the most important woman in my life”.

“I am very clear, the relationship is over. We have a very good relationship for the well-being of our four children, although there is no going back,” the Spanish striker said in an interview.