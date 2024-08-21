Red Art Games And BushiroadGames have revealed the western release date for MACROSS -Shooting Insight-developed by KaminariGamesThe title will be available in Europe starting from next December 6th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchboth in physical and digital editions.

The game will be available in two physical editions, namely:

Deluxe Edition – exclusive to the company’s website

a copy of the game

an additional cover

an artbook

an acrylic stand

Collector’s Edition

a copy of the game

a Steelbook case

the soundtrack CD

a double-sided poster

five collectible medals

…all enclosed in an exclusive box

We leave you with a new series of images dedicated to the game.

Source: Red Art Games