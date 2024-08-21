Red Art Games And BushiroadGames have revealed the western release date for MACROSS -Shooting Insight-developed by KaminariGamesThe title will be available in Europe starting from next December 6th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchboth in physical and digital editions.
The game will be available in two physical editions, namely:
Deluxe Edition – exclusive to the company’s website
- a copy of the game
- an additional cover
- an artbook
- an acrylic stand
Collector’s Edition
- a copy of the game
- a Steelbook case
- the soundtrack CD
- a double-sided poster
- five collectible medals
- …all enclosed in an exclusive box
We leave you with a new series of images dedicated to the game.
Source: Red Art Games
