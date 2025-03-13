From Seville Es ‘Sevilla Aquest’: the mayor demands Óscar Puente Inversiones with a letter in Catalan full of errata

The issue recalls, with due distances, to what happened in Seville prior to the expo, when Castilla y León was promoted to hype and dish as a proud cradle of Spanish with an announcement plagued by grammatical errors. Now the Hispanic mayor, José Luis Sanz (PP), who has thrown political ingenuity to claim investments for the city to the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente (PSOE), with a letter in Spanish and another in Catalan … that has turned out to be well seasoned with errata.

In this way, a new – and picturesque – chapter in the bad relationship between the two politicians, based on the complaint of the councilor that Puente refuses to receive it and in the replica of the minister that Sanz only seeks confrontation is written. After a first rifirrafe when the mayor denounced that he had blocked him in X, what the head of Transportation denied in a resounding way, last October Sanz accused him of delaying the payments of the Seville Metro … a reprogramming that the Junta de Andalucía had actually asked for. Bridge exploded, how does not via x: “I will explain why I do not meet, nor will I meet with this man. And I summarize it. He is a liar and an unpresentable. ”

Now, José Luis Sanz has taken advantage of the fact that Madrid was going to sign an agreement with the house of Alba to “boost quality tourism” to stand at the doors of the Ministry of Transportation and demand investments, especially the rail connection between the San Pablo Airport (“L’Aeroport de Sant Pau”) and the Santa Justa station. “I have registered a letter in Spanish and one in Catalan, to see if we have more luck after the 6,300 million that has destined to the Rodalíes of Barcelona,” he said both in X and in the statement sent by the Spanish Consistory.





The problem is that the letter in Catalan concentrates several errors of consideration, which has given rise to a few jokes in social networks about the gross use that would have been made of some helpful translation program. The result has not been especially fine: in addition to incorrect expressions, badly placed and, for example, translate subway as a meter (when in Catalan it is written the same), among Catalan speakers who have read the letter has caused special fury that the neighborhood of Seville this has been renamed as ‘Sevilla Aquest’.

Catalan, Arabic … and Cercanías

The resource to use Catalan reminds the recent controversy when the PP contrasted with a falsehood the support of the Government of Pedro Sánchez to Gaza and Valencia after the Dana. “If you ask for help in Arabic, it arrives before,” the popular ones wielded, which now resort to Catalan also allegedly to shorten deadlines.

“We have addressed in two official languages ​​of the State to increase the chances of success. Since the Ministry approved an investment of 6,300 million euros in the Rodalíes of Barcelona, ​​we have tried to present our claim also in Catalan, to see if we are more successful. ” Interestingly, the central executive is open to transfer to Andalusia rail competitions such as the Cercanías service.

This was even assumed by the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, At the request of the left (except the PSOE). Of course, the Government urges to negotiate it in the Bilateral Commission of the Statute that the Andalusian popular are resisting invoked that this railway claim has the guarantee of the Parliament.

Encounter

Arabic and nearby, José Luis Sanz has taken the opportunity to reiterate that Puente “has not responded so far to any of the letters directed by the mayor of Seville.” And incidentally he points out that in March 2024 he visited the Andalusian capital, but met with the president of the Diputación (the socialist Javier Fernández) in an act that he assures that he was not invited, something that the provincial institution denied.

In the encounter they had in October, the minister said for his part that “with this man dialogue and understanding is impossible.” He accused him of conceiving politics not as a service to citizenship, “but as a scenario in which to confront lies” that “skinny they do to Seville.”