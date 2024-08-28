Alvaro Morata and his new single life in Milan: the indiscretion

Alvaro Morata’s new single life in Milan, the city where he moved after his move from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan, is not going swimmingly following his separation from Alice Campello.

The weekly magazine reveals it Who according to which the footballer is described as having a “dark look, subdued attitude and thoughtful face”.

According to the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini, Morata currently lives in a hotel: “For now he lives alone in a hotel. It goes without saying that it is not a dive, but a five-star hotel, where he was ‘caught’ in the hall, while walking around in slippers. Next to him, always, the personal physiotherapist who is helping him recover from the muscle injury”.

The AC Milan striker was also joined by his mother Susana, who recently spoke about her son: “They speak badly of my son unfairly. I respect the fact that they don’t like him as a footballer, but as a person I don’t admit it. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t speak well of Álvaro. Maybe he seems arrogant. We don’t understand him. It hurts me a lot and I think it’s very unfair”.