Nintendo has revealed some more of Peach's transformations in Princess Peach: Showtime!.

Following on from last month's reveal of Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach, Nintendo has shown off four more roles Peach can don in the upcoming Switch game.

Take a look at the second transformation trailer showing Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach.

Figure Skater Peach will be able to use spins to knock out enemies as she glides around the ice, while Dashing Thief Peach has gadgets, including what looks like a grappling hook, she can use to outwit foes. Mermaid Peach has the ability to control fish as she sings, and Mighty Peach punches her enemies with superhuman strength.

I've been seeing some (rather unfortunate) comparisons of Mighty Peach to Samus. Metroid Prime 4 is a very separate and very real game (I hope).

The newly announced transformations leaked early this morning, when it's believed the information accidentally went live before it was meant to.



We got a good look at Princess Peach: Showtime! during Nintendo's Direct in September, where we were shown more of its theatrical theme as Peach saves the Sparkle Theater from an evil witch through the power of dress-up.

It's set for release on 22nd March as one of Nintendo's Switch key releases this year – at least until the Switch 2 arrives.