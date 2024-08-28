After a strong weekend at the Red Bull Ring, home of KTM, Pol Espargaro will return to MotoGP next weekend at Misano for what will be his third wild card of the season.

Just like what happened a few weeks ago in Austria, the 33-year-old will be riding the most advanced version of the RC16, which already features some solutions aimed at developing the 2025 bike, but also others that could soon be transferred to the bikes of the other riders of the Mattighofen manufacturer.

With this new prototype, the Granollers driver finished in the points in both races at the Red Bull Ring, finishing ninth in the Sprint and 11th in the long race. He thus improved on the results of his first appearance of the season, at Mugello, where he had finished 14th and 17th respectively.

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

“Mugello allowed me to get back to MotoGP speed and then I felt much more competitive at the Red Bull Ring, where I had already done a lot of laps during private tests. Misano is another familiar circuit and I’m happy to be back on the grid after the work done in Austria,” said Espargaro, who was on the podium at Misano in 2020 with KTM and in 2021 with Honda. In both cases, however, it was the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“We need to reconfirm some data in race conditions and also do what we can to help the guys – Brad and Jack – with their settings for the two GPs we will be holding there,” added the Spanish veteran who, in addition to taking part in the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, will also be involved in the collective tests that will take place on Monday 9 September.