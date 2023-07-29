Saturday, July 29, 2023, 08:50



Álvaro Martín from Extremadura won with enormous resounding in the 10 kilometer walk, in what was the first great exhibition of the Spanish Championships that started yesterday in Torrent (Valencia). From the beginning he set a very high pace, with kilometers well under 4 minutes, which meant that only Diego García Carrera from Madrid and Paul McGrath from Barcelona could follow in his wake, at first with him and then at a greater and greater distance. Martín, trained by Ciezano José Antonio Carrillo, passed the halfway point of the test in 19:25.10, with McGrath placing in second position and relegating García Carrera to third.

Hit by the heat and humidity, Álvaro Martín couldn’t keep up with his own pace and slowed it down a lot in the last part, but he was proclaimed a brilliant champion with a time of 39:39.32. The surprise came from behind, as Alberto Amezcua from Granada went from less to more and successively surpassed Diego and Paul, taking the silver and a time of 40:04.75. The bronze went to McGrath with 40:41.74 and the fourth position to Diego García Carrera with 41:09.70.

Lopez, eighth



Sixth title for Álvaro Martín, all since 2017 except last year when he was not present in the championship. With this gold he equals Miguel Ángel López from Murcia as the most successful in the history of the competition. ‘Superlópez’ was the best classified of the Murcian walkers. He was eighth (42:49.26), a long way from the fight for the medals. It is evident that the man from Llano de Brujas is focused on the 35 km distance and in yesterday’s race he did not have high hopes.

Things did not go well for Iván López from Yecla, ninth (43:04.20). And further from the fight for metals was Manu Bermúdez from Ciez (11.44.04).