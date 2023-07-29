Book review | Bioterrorism threatens Finland in Tiina Raevaara’s dark and atmospheric thriller

Tiina Raevaara creates an apocalyptic atmosphere in her detective story so effectively that it feels as if instead of a novel, you are reading a description of a nightmare about to come true.

Novel

Tiina Raevaara: Dormant cell. Like. 247 pp.

To the science of heredity specialized biologist, doctor of philosophy and science journalist Tiina Raevaara (b. 1979) has its own chapter in domestic suspense literature.

His detective series, now in its fourth volume, about the former geneticist Eerika Hämeranna, is strongly based on science, from which its horror images also arise.

In the novel Dormant cell On a gloomy autumn day, Eerika is going home by train with her daughter Tuulik, when one of the passengers on the train falls horribly ill. It’s about smallpox, but how can a virus stored in only two laboratories in the United States and Russia infect a passenger on a Helsinki local train?

Erika’s Mikael, a former student, contacts Eerika shortly after the incident. Mikael, who sits in the Ministry of the Interior’s research group investigating bioterrorism and leads his own research group, fears that the virus originated in his research group’s laboratory. Mikael wants Eerika’s associated research group to find out if this could be the case.

At first, Eerika doesn’t want to participate, but when more strange and serious cases of illness and poisoning appear in various places, she agrees.

The traces eventually lead in the second part of the Eerika Hämeenranta series Polar vortex to the described events and persons.

Raevaara creates a very effective, haunting and captivating apocalypse atmosphere right from the beginning of the novel, which remains dense throughout the story. Sometimes it feels like you’re not reading a suspense novel, but a description of a nightmare about to come true.

The dark and wet autumn, the war in Ukraine and the general instability of the world create an additional dark background for the story.

Unfortunately, Raevaara has focused more on creating an atmosphere than developing a story. Now the main villain’s antics and mental quality are left too little to be explained as the pace accelerates towards the final solution. The reader is left wondering if the motive was money, hatred towards humanity or mental illness. Or maybe all of them.

An impressively compelling reading experience Dormant cell still is. There is really no light bedtime reading before the sleeping mat comes.