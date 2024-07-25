The final episodes and final moments are approaching for the couple of the Mediaset reality show. Temptation Islandin fact, is now in the final stages for all those who are still in the game. One wonders, above all, what will be the fate of Raul and Martina?

According to some rumors circulating, it seems that the relationship between the two is definitely over. Raulin fact, has started dating another girl, sensationally. It is probably one of the temptresses of the program, Nicole. Martina, however, according to rumors, has also found a new romantic interest in the tempter Carlo. In short, everything remains to be seen for the couple of Temptation Island.

However, to have official confirmationsviewers will be waiting for tonight’s episode. Everyone will have to wait with bated breath for the broadcast of the last episode, the one that will be released on Thursday evening, July 25th. The penultimate episode, however, was not stingy with interesting ideas, some of which were really shocking. Last evening of Temptation Island has already offered numerous surprises and twists.

Raul, in particular, reacted very heatedly to Martina’s latest videos, throwing objects out of anger. Raul attracted attention not only for his behavior on this occasion, but also for a statement about his incredible earnings. During a rant, he claimed to earn “six salaries a month,” sparking the curiosity of the audience. Immediately afterward, everyone wondered what job allows him to have such a high income.

According to the website ‘Contra Ataque’, Raul Dumitras is a entrepreneur: “The boy of Temptation Island 2024 works as an entrepreneur and earns well, as his girlfriend Martina also mentioned”. Unfortunately, not much more detailed information is known. Martina, on the other hand, works in the family restaurant, ‘Da Dante’, a famous place in Rome frequented by well-known people such as Francesco Totti, Mahmood, Checco Zalone, Mauro Icardi, Geolier and Belen Rodriguez.