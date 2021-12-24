Neighbors of La Paz, next to the ambulance that attended to the young man who rushed from a building. / Juan Pablo Manzano

Neighbors of the La Paz neighborhood of Murcia confronted the Local Police this Friday night after the fall of a young man from a building in the area. As THE TRUTH learned, the agents were in the area to disperse a bottle that was being made next to the buildings when they recognized El Morenilla, 18 years old, who is in a situation of search and capture by the Forces and State Security Forces. Several units then proceeded to chase the man, who after seeing the agents ran away and entered a building on Calle Río Tajo.

The agents chased him to the fourth floor, when the young man tried to escape by going out through the building’s drains and ended up plummeting from that height to the street.

After the event, the Local Police officers requested the dispatch of an ambulance to treat the injured. An Emergency Medical Unit was mobilized to the area and, after stabilizing the boy, they transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital alive, where he was admitted. According to health sources assured LA VERDAD, he remains stable in the Intensive Care Unit and has several fractures.

After the fall, several dozen residents of the area began to crowd next to the ambulance and accused the agents of having pushed the minor from the building. “The situation became very tense, there were many young boys screaming and throwing glass bottles. There was fear that something could happen, “says journalist Juan Pablo Manzano, a direct witness to the scene.

Until the place all the units of the Local Police of Murcia were mobilized to avoid that the altercations were to more. The agents finally left the area of ​​the event to avoid any confrontation with the neighbors, who chased the trucks and continued throwing glass.