The Dubai Court of Appeal canceled a ruling that fined an (Arab) wife 5,000 dirhams, after the misdemeanour court convicted her of unlawfully seizing the bank account data belonging to her (Arab) husband after hacking his email and using it in a lawsuit between them in the Personal Status Court, and the appeals court ended in acquittal. Convicted wife.

In detail, a woman, as well as the Public Prosecution, appealed against the misdemeanour court ruling, and the appeals court accepted the two appeals, after they fulfilled the legally prescribed conditions.

The Public Prosecution assigned the accused to unlawfully obtain a bank account statement and other documents for her husband via his e-mail, and submitted them to the Shari’a Court in an existing lawsuit between them. The Dubai Police electronic evidence report proved that.

For his part, Lawyer Muhammad Al-Rida, the legal representative of the convicted wife in the defense memorandum before the Court of Appeal, said that his client obtained a judgment of divorce for damage due to marital disputes between them and issued a criminal report against him for the offense of assault. So, he decided to take revenge on her and frame the charge of seizing his bank data, even though he was the one who downloaded his email to her phone so that she could see his messages and make sure of his fidelity to her, and he could cancel the email after their separation.

He confirmed that his client did not hack his e-mail as he claimed in the investigations, but rather printed his bank statement in good faith, but he took advantage of that and claimed unfairly against her in a way that contradicts the truth and reality.

For its part, the Court of Appeal stated in the merits of its ruling that the case papers did not contain conclusive evidence of her perpetration of the crime, and the husband’s testimony was no more than statements made, and ruled her innocence.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

