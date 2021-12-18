The car park available to the French police is ready to expand with the new one Alpine A110. The car manufacturer of the Renault group has unveiled a tailor-made version of its iconic sports car to be destined precisely for the French gendarmerie first aid teams: this limited edition model was equipped by Durisotti, a French company specializing in commercial vehicle conversion, and features a distinctive livery adorned with front and rear reflective decals and a flashing blue roof light.

Inside, however, there is a series of specialist equipment, including a police radio and a tablet tailored to all emergency needs. What does not change compared to the standard Alpine A110 is the engine hidden under the hood: even the French police will be able to take advantage of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder power unit capable of unleashing 252 hp of total power and delivering 236 Nm of maximum torque. Alpine has decided to supply its top sports car to the French police mainly for high-speed pursuits and for other activities aimed at ensuring road safety: in the next four years they will be built only 26 specimens of this special A110, two of which are dedicated to rapid training, with the first deliveries to be made early next year.