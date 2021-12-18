Home page politics

divide

Lithuania, Rukla: NATO has already strengthened its troops in the Baltic states – Romania and Bulgaria could follow in 2022. © dpa / Carsten Hoffmann

According to media reports, NATO is considering strengthening troops in Romania and Bulgaria. The proposal is to be discussed at the next meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Brussels – NATO has been present in the three Baltic states and in Poland since the beginning of 2017, because they saw their security threatened since the Russian annexation of Crimea. Now they are evidently considering strengthening the troops in the east of the alliance area.

Again mirror Reported on Saturday, the Supreme Commander of NATO recently proposed at a video switch that NATO’s presence in Romania and Bulgaria be significantly strengthened as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence mission, similar to that in the Baltic States and Poland. However, there is no official confirmation.

NATO summit in Madrid in June could decide on troop reinforcements

The US General Tod Wolters demanded that NATO should set up its own contingents of around 1500 men in Bulgaria and Romania, as in the Baltic States, in order to practice with the armies there and, in an emergency, to serve as a “bridgehead” for further reinforcement. It was said loudly by several NATO diplomats mirrorthat the proposal will be discussed at the next meeting of NATO defense ministers and, if an agreement is reached, it could be adopted at the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June

Officially, NATO wanted the internal deliberations on mirror– Do not confirm the request. The spokeswoman for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Oana Longescu, only said that NATO would remain “vigilant” and “take all necessary steps” to protect NATO partners from any threat.

Bundeswehr with 500 soldiers with NATO in the Baltic states

At the beginning of 2017, NATO began relocating soldiers to the three Baltic states and Poland. The creation of the Enhanced Forward Presence was justified as a sign of solidarity with the four NATO states, which, after the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by Russia, also saw their own security threatened by Moscow.

The NATO units in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland each consist of around a thousand soldiers; deployments are carried out on a rotating basis. The Bundeswehr is currently participating in the association in Lithuania with around 500 soldiers and has taken over its leadership. The new Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) is expected there on Sunday for her first troop visit abroad. (dpa / kat)