Real Madrid will go with everything that has Seville tomorrow because he considers the three points against Betis vital for the fate of the League. There will be no rotations despite playing on Tuesday the first leg of the eighths of the Champions in front of Atlético. The Villamarín party catches Ancelotti without being able to use the three midfielders who had been headlines: Ceballos and Valverde due to injury, and Bellingham, who will fulfill the sanction party that he has left, a punishment that outrages the Italian coach, more if it fits when Antony has taken away the sanction: “That Bellingham does not play, it is an injustice. I don’t think of Antony because he is not my player, “he said.

The Italian also spoke of the screams that Asencio received in Anoeta, with a sector of the stands chanting ‘Asencio Muérete’: “The player has recovered well but was affected, which is normal. They have spent a few days and is ready to play. Something that should not happen happened, but the protocol was applied very well. I do not consider not giving ownership outside the Bernabéu. When I have to put in the eleven, I will put. What should not happen again are insults. ”

Vinícius, Captain

“He was a real captain”

Ancelotti also congratulated himself from the Vinícius captaincy in Donosti, the first time in his career: “He was given responsibility and was a real captain. Everyone has appreciated how he did. Now well, the captains are the ones. (Carvajal, Modric, Lucas Vázquez and Valverde).

Vinícius was seen in Anoeta going down a lot to defend: ”We have spoken it many times. Not only with vinícius, with everyone. And they agreed. The chip has changed evident in recent games. From the party against Atleti, the defensive improvement has been evident. The strikers work hard and the team is more solid, “said Ancelotti.

Madrid is aware of having a very complicated game tomorrow: “We arrived with a good dynamic. Also Betis. He is a well -worked rival and has quality: individual and collective. It is a game with a lot at play. They are three vital points for the league. We will get the best team without thinking about Tuesday’s game. In the last games we have put fresh legs and has worked. They not only worry our casualties, but also the strength of the rival. It is a match where everything can happen, ”said Ancelotti.

The absence of Ceballos

Modric can play two matches in a row

Asked who will replace Ceballos, if Camavinga or Modric, the coach said: “There are those who forget that Camavinga played the Champions League final this year. The two pivots were Kroos and Camavinga. It has the quality to play. Also Modric or Tchouameni … It is a shame about Ceballos because he was contributing a lot. But, as always, we are going to replace. ”

Then, he continued with Modric: “I will be educated (Poly said in English). Modric can play. It is one of the few who has not had injuries. It has a great physical condition. I do not see why you can’t play two matches in a row. The data we have are those of a player who is well prepared. ”

High and low

Mbappé returns, but it doesn’t validate

De Valverde, Ancelotti said he is not here to play: “He has a small discomfort and will not be available tomorrow, but in the next game, on Tuesday.” Who will be is Mbappé: “The Muela has disappeared. Are you going to recover it? I don’t think so. But the rest is fine and eager to play, ”said the Italian coach.