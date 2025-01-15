Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX is preparing to the seventh starship test. After the successful flight of the fifth mission that allowed testing the bases of the design of a reusable launch system, the sixth mission suffered a change of plans. The capture of the Super Heavy rocket with the tower was canceled. Now, this new mission has been delayed. A change that appeared posted on SpaceX’s X account: “Now targeting Wednesday, January 15 for the seventh Starship flight test.” But they did not clarify the reasons for the delay.

However, SpaceX warns that as with all development tests, the schedule is dynamic and is likely to changeso be sure to check and keep an eye on your X account for updates.

Test objectives and news

The Super Heavy rocket was able to return to the launch site in the fifth test and was trapped by the arms of the Starbase launch and capture tower. Now, the objective is to test again the return of the booster to the launch site, in addition An attempt will be made to restart the ship’s Raptor engine and carry out a series of experiments with the heat shield.

While they have been carried out significant improvements. In its statement, the company notes that the vehicle’s front wings have been reduced in size and moved toward the nose of the craft and away from the heat shield, significantly reducing its exposure to reentry heat. Additionally, the propulsion system has been redesigned, including a 25% increase in propellant volume, and the propulsion avionics module has been improved allowing for additional vehicle performance and the ability to fly longer missions.









The Avionics upgrades include a more powerful flight computerintegrated smart batteries and power units that distribute data and 2.7 MW of power throughout the ship to 24 high-voltage actuators. And they explain that “with Starlink, the vehicle is capable of transmitting more than 120 Mbps of real-time high-definition video and telemetry in every phase of flight, providing invaluable engineering data to rapidly iterate across all systems.” And during its stay in space, Starship will also deploy 10 Starlink simulators

Likewise, they clarify that in this mission Specific vehicle and platform criteria must be met before the Super Heavy rocket is returned and recovered, which will require healthy systems in the rocket and tower and a final manual order from the mission flight director.

What time will the seventh flight test be?

The seventh launch of Starship is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 15, with a launch window beginning at 4:00 p.m. m., US Central Timewhich is equivalent to 23 hours in Spain. A schedule that could vary depending on weather and technical conditions.

Where can you watch the Starship flight test?

Interested persons pYou will be able to follow the live broadcast approximately 35 minutes before After takeoff, a live webcast of the flight test will be carried out, which you can see on X @SpaceX. You can also watch the webcast on the new X TV app.