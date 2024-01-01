Tabata, the workout that helps you lose calories even after the end of the workout

Tabata, here's the answer to holiday binges. This type of training is perfect for those who want lose weight and speed up your metabolism and is popular among the divas of Hollywood. Here's what it is. The trendy workout is also much loved by Italian celebrities, such as the singer Noemi, and is gaining more and more consensus among the public of fitness lovers: the Tabata workout – we read in Il Messaggero – is one of the leading trends to maintain ( or regain) one toned and slim body shape. If the food and wine challenges of the Christmas holidays can be a harbinger of excess kilos, difficult to shed over time, this could be an excellent physical journey to start the new year reshaping your silhouette. The important thing is to tackle the practice, at least at the beginning, with the help of a professional, and after consulting your doctor.

As fitness coach Giovanna explains Venturaan expert in this workout, “the Tabata training methodology takes its name from professor Izumi Tabata (professor at the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo), who developed in the 1990s: consists – continues Il Messaggero – in short intervals of high intensity exercise, followed by short recovery periods”. “Typically”, explains the trainer who has been teaching this type of training for years, “It takes place in 4 minute cycles with 20 seconds of exercise at high intensity, followed by 10 seconds recovery, repeated 8 times. The way in which the 4 minutes are filled can vary, depending on the objectives and the stimulus you want to offer.” The key to the success of this fitness trend is that it can speed up metabolism and promote weight loss (increasing post-workout oxygen consumption: Epoc, Excess Post Exercise Oxigen Consumption), and contributes to burn calories Also after the workout is finished.

