In the Volgograd region, a contract was signed for the work of the ambulance service for two years. The contract value was 484 million rubles.

The customer was Volgograd Emergency Hospital No. 25. Sanaviation will work daily and around the clock until December 31, 2023 in the region, as well as, if necessary, in neighboring regions. This is reported by the site “NewsVolgograda.ru”… It is estimated that 2,473 flight hours will be flown in two years.

Sanaviation will transport patients requiring urgent medical care, as well as medical supplies, equipment and disinfectants. According to the contract, a twin-engine Category A helicopter equipped with an air conditioner, defibrillator, and a ventilator will be used. The contract was concluded with JSC Russian Helicopter Systems.

According to the Health Committee of the Volgograd Region, 301 patients were delivered from remote areas of the Volgograd Region in 2021. In each area there are platforms or territories adapted for helicopter landing.