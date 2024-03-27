7-Eleven creates Hot Dog flavor soda | Atomix

Every day we get closer and closer to the future that Wall-E introduced us. In addition to rapid climate changes, it has been revealed that 7-Eleven and Miracle Seltzer have teamed up to create a new line of flavored seltzer drinks. In addition to traditional flavors, such as Lemon Lime, Green Apple and Sweet Orange, All lovers of this chain will be able to enjoy a Hot Dog flavor drink, but not just any, but the iconic Big Bite Hot Dog.

Through a statement, 7-Eleven has revealed that a Big Bite Hot Dog flavored mineral water drink will be available in the future., which will offer the iconic flavor of this food, with everything and ketchup and mustard included. This is what was said about it:

“Big Bite Hot Dog Mineral Water combines the delicious experience of 7-Eleven's iconic Big Bite Hot Dog in a refreshing drink, ketchup and mustard included. Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a drink, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

For her part, Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven, commented:

“While creating flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange was easier, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water, a bold flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation. 7-Eleven is constantly seeking innovative and unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer line is sure to delight even the most adventurous palates. “We are excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure, and experience their favorite snack in a whole new way.”

At the moment we do not know when these new mineral waters will be available, and if the Big Bite Hot Dog flavor will be available outside the United States, but it is likely that many do not want this to happen. However, We will have more information about these new drinks on April 1. On related topics, Orea launches a new churro-flavored cookie.

Editor's Note:

There are things that should never happen, and a Hot Dog drink is one of them. While this may be seen as a simple experiment, if this is successful, it is likely that more companies will choose to offer meals in the form of drinks, which sounds terrifying.

Via: 7-Eleven