CLARA MATUTE Castile and Leon Sunday, February 13, 2022, 9:41 p.m.



Since its constitution in 1983, Castilla y León has called regional elections on 10 occasions. The result of the elections on February 13, 2022 will therefore open the eleventh legislature in the Cortes. All the votes have been won by the popular except two. In the first,

in 1983, the Socialist Party was the winner with 42 seats, one less than necessary to govern. The agreement signed by the Socialists with the Liberal Democratic Party helped Demetrio Madrid to be proclaimed the first democratic regional president of Castilla y León. After his resignation in 1986, his bench mate, Constantino Nalda, held the presidency until the legislature was exhausted.

This is how the map of the Cortes de Castilla y León has changed since the first regional elections of the community in 1983

The following call marked the first victory of the popular with Alianza Popular, a formation that, after being refounded in 1989, became the current Popular Party. The numbers do not come out initially and

José María Aznar signs an agreement with the Democratic and Social Center to become the first popular president of Castilla y León in 1987. The following electoral process, the third regional elections in 1991, marked the beginning of the stage of absolute leadership of the PP in the community, the party chained a series of absolute majorities that culminate in 2019, the year in which it is outnumbered by the PSOE.

2019, the turning point



The 2019 elections mark the second time in history that the Socialist Party obtains the largest number of votes in the regional elections, adding a total of 35 attorneys. The result, despite putting the PSOE in the lead, is not enough to govern, it needs to reach a coalition pact.

The young Ciudadanos party takes on unprecedented prominence, its 12 attorneys are the key to government. At first, the party was open to dialogue with the socialists, but the community negotiations mixed with the national ones and Ciudadanos, a party founded with the aim of renewing the institutions, reached an agreement with the PP to keep it in the power and continue to preside over the regional courts.

population loss



Depopulation affects Castilla y León in all areas, also as a political power. In the 1983 elections the total number of attorneys was 84, the historical decline in the number of registered has meant a decrease in the number of representatives being 83 the number of attorneys in the Courts in 1999, with the loss of a representative by León, and 82 in 2003 after the decrease in population of the province of Zamora. In 2007 the constituency of Valladolid incorporated a representative and Segovia added another one in the 2011 elections.

Castilla y León recovers its 84 original attorneys in the processes of 2011 and 2015.

2019 the decrease of more than 16,600 inhabitants supposes the loss of three attorneys corresponding to the districts of León, Segovia and Salamanca.

Women still in parliamentary minority



The participation of women in the government of Castilla y León has increased notably since the first elections, in which there were barely three attorneys. Although the average percentage of women in the Courts continues to be below 50%, since 2007 this percentage exceeds the 40% that the Equality Law indicates as a balanced composition. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Castilla y León is the fourth community in Spain with the lowest presence of women in its regional parliament, only surpassed by Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria and Extremadura.

The historical composition of the Cortes



A total of

557 procurators They have been part of the Cortes of Castilla y León. Throughout the different legislatures there have been ups and downs in the composition of the parliamentary groups. This is the complete list of regional representatives who have been part of the government of Castilla y León throughout history, a list that will soon incorporate new names.