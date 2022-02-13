Salah Abdeslam, accused of the terrorist incidents that shook Paris on November 13, 2015, stood in the dock, defending the heinous acts that left dozens of innocent victims.

The young Belgian, the son of the Moroccan immigrant, admitted that he had never been persevering in prayer or in any other religious rites, but that his knowledge of Islam was limited to no more than a sense of belonging.

On the other hand, Salah Abd al-Salam was known to the police for theft and drug abuse, and his transformation to extremism and violent extremism, according to his statements, resulted from the attraction of the “ISIS state” that attracted dozens of European youth seeking adventure in the Middle East theater. Salah Abdeslam is not a unique case. Rather, it is an image that is frequently repeated among the radical youth who in recent years has caused many terrorist crimes within the Islamic world and in the West. It is clear that most of these individuals entered the world of terrorism through the gateway to ordinary crimes, and searched in “religious radicalism” for a “sacred” cover for the most heinous types of crime.

What I would like to point out here is that the course of Salah Abd al-Salam and his strikes fall within the scope of what the famous German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt called “the banality of evil,” a phrase she coined during her coverage in Israel of the Nazi trial of Adolf Eichmann in 1963. What Arendt noticed Is that Eichmann, who was responsible for the most heinous crimes in the Nazi era, did not appear in the form of a raging powerful beast, but in the form of an ordinary small employee who exercises his normal role without thinking or questioning, which means that the most dangerous kind of evil may lie in small things and trivial matters.

The issue here does not mean belittling or justifying the act itself, but rather highlighting the danger of evil that is sprouting at the bottom of society and takes an ordinary form, and disrupts the thinking feature available to humans in order to evaluate their actions and hold their consciences accountable.

In fact, the subject of “evil” has always posed a major dilemma for philosophers, to the extent that Kant attributed the origin of evil to the free human will that needs a force that pushes it for good, i.e. a practical challenge to the fluidity of its choice and leaves only one option in front of it, so that evil is the other face of freedom original human.

Hence, Paul Ricoeur, in light of his reading of Kant’s concept of “radical evil”, considered that there is no way to understand or explain evil mentally, but rather to stand against it and fight it. The conclusion from these philosophical limitations is that the widespread association between terrorism and religious backgrounds in recent years is an inaccurate illusion. The field studies that were conducted on the radical extremists in the past years by leading psychologists and sociologists (Talal Asad, Farhad Khosrokhafar, Olivier Roy, Fathi bin Salama.. etc.) clearly showed that the religious motive, even if it is the declared cover, is not the decisive or influencing factor in Terrorist operations, which fall within the logic of the mortal celebration of the body and methods of violent protest against marginality, pettiness, and weakness.

And as Olivier Roy says, what happened was not the transformation of Islam itself into radicalism, but the radicalization of the Islamic slogan after it had previously assumed the slogan of the left and national liberation. This does not mean denying the existence of an extremist Islamic ideology and a violent religious culture that is spreading on satellite channels and social networking sites. Rather, it can be said that it is these ideological and cultural media that provide the umbrella for the crimes of radical terrorism in their evil insignificance. In Mauritania, a few years ago, rounds of dialogue were organized between Islamic scholars and some prisoners involved in violent terrorist operations.

The interlocuting scholars were surprised by the weak religious and cognitive level of the arrested militants, whose thinking was summed up in the necessity of raising arms against the state and fighting non-Muslims out of a perverted understanding of the provisions of jihad in Islamic jurisprudence. One of these scholars told me that the image in which this extremist youth appeared is closer to the image of the ordinary criminal who cannot explain the real motives for his heinous acts, and he found in public religious slogans a flimsy justification to justify his action, hence the difficulty of convincing this type of criminals who lack the minimum Of knowledge and moral capacity from the perspective of legal evidence, peremptory and self-evident.

