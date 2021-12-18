4 years ago, Chivas Femenil was proclaimed CHAMPION in the first league tournament in the history of Liga MX Femenil. From a 2-0 loss in the Ida to a 3-0 victory in the Vuelta against the Gophers at Akron Stadium. HISTORIC MOMENT. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/pTlzGOWZnB – THE CHIVISTAS (@_LOSCHIVISTAS) November 24, 2021

It was in the 2017 Apertura Tournament when they beat the Tuzas del Pachuca by a score of 3-2, thus being the first to lift a title in this category.

Tigres was crowned champion of the Clausura 2018 of the Liga MX Femenil, after defeating Monterrey 4-2 on penalties (4-4 on aggregate). pic.twitter.com/A3hPyJtw7G – COURT (@reformacancha) May 5, 2018

On that occasion the cats were measured against the staunch rival, the Rayadas de Monterrey. In an even game, the score was a tie 4-4 on aggregate, so everything was defined from the penalty spot.

At the point of execution those of the ‘U’ prevailed and managed to get their first title.

AMERICA FEMALE CHAMPION

OPENING 2018

CONGRATULATIONS CHAMPIONS

WE KEEP ADDING AND GO FOR MORE TITLES pic.twitter.com/3AksljcDC8 – Eugenio Martinez (@eugeniomunich) December 16, 2018

Those led by coach Leonardo Cuellar delivered on the field of play and beat the Tigres in the grand final, who were left with the desire for the two-time championship.

Due to a tie on the scoreboard, everything went to the extension and the penalty shoot-out, where the American goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago put on the magnetism gloves and stopped the rival shots.

We congratulate Belén Cruz and Akemi Yokoyama, young people from #Acapulco Tigres team members who tonight were crowned champion of the Liga MX Femenil Clausura 2019? pic.twitter.com/g1lmrMyZgC – Sejuve Guerrero (@SejuveGuerrero) May 14, 2019

Tigres and Monterey met in one of the best finals so far in the women’s competition.

In a round trip where neither team saved anything and the aggregate score was 3-2 in favor of the felines, thus achieving the second championship in their history.

RAYADAAAS! ⚪? Monterrey Femenil is champion of the 2019 Apertura of the Liga MX Femenil! ??? Rayadas beat Tigres 2-1 on aggregate to win their first title in history? #FinalRegiaFemenil pic.twitter.com/JJ7rWYJixn – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) December 8, 2019

With the failures of the players Burkenroad, Valdez and Franco, those led by coach Roberto Medina thus achieved their third star.

Now, next Monday they will look for the two-time championship against the same team.