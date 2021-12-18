Next Monday the second leg of the women’s grand final between Tigres and Monterrey will be played. In the first game the players threw all the meat on the grill, they did not save anything and tied in a heart match with a score of 2-2.
This time we review who have been all champion teams since the women’s competition was established since its first tournament in 2017.
The Chivas del Guadalajara women’s team made history by being the first squad to be proclaimed champion of the Liga MX Femenil.
It was in the 2017 Apertura Tournament when they beat the Tuzas del Pachuca by a score of 3-2, thus being the first to lift a title in this category.
A tournament later, for the Clausura 2018, the history of the Tigres team would begin.
On that occasion the cats were measured against the staunch rival, the Rayadas de Monterrey. In an even game, the score was a tie 4-4 on aggregate, so everything was defined from the penalty spot.
At the point of execution those of the ‘U’ prevailed and managed to get their first title.
One of the strongest women’s teams is the Eagles of America. The azulcrema team also already knows what it is to be a champion, and in the 2018 Apertura they tasted the honeys of victory.
Those led by coach Leonardo Cuellar delivered on the field of play and beat the Tigres in the grand final, who were left with the desire for the two-time championship.
Due to a tie on the scoreboard, everything went to the extension and the penalty shoot-out, where the American goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago put on the magnetism gloves and stopped the rival shots.
The rematch for the Tigres team would come a tournament later, being in the 2019 Clausura Tournament when they returned to lift the title.
Tigres and Monterey met in one of the best finals so far in the women’s competition.
In a round trip where neither team saved anything and the aggregate score was 3-2 in favor of the felines, thus achieving the second championship in their history.
Finally, after having fallen in two finals against the hated rival, in the 2019 Apertura Tournament the Rayadas de Monterrey they beat in a defining game Tigers. The final score was favorable for La Pandilla by 2-1.
The most recent championship of Tigers It was given in the Apertura 2020. The Striped They had the illusion of being two-time champions, however, with a last-minute goal from Annia Mejía, everything was defined from the point of punishment.
With the failures of the players Burkenroad, Valdez and Franco, those led by coach Roberto Medina thus achieved their third star.
Now, next Monday they will look for the two-time championship against the same team.
