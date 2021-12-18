Three points that taste like glory. Barcelona needed to win a game, and despite the fact that it has been on the verge of not doing it after completing, to a large extent, a great game, the culé team can boast of having won again after three games without doing so.
The clash began with a dominance of the culé team that we had not seen for a long time. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that Elche is not going through the best moment of the season, but something different was evident in the attitude of the Barça players. Leaving quality details, dribbling, passes and gestures that encouraged us to be somewhat more optimistic than usual.
It was not until the 15th minute of the game that the Barça fans went ahead on the scoreboard after a great header from Jutglá just off a corner. Three minutes later an individual play by Gavi allowed the Catalans to raise the second on the scoreboard. Something that will remain etched in the retina of the kid who made his debut as a scorer with Barcelona with a goal worthy of Leo Messi.
Barça continued to perform at a level well above expectations and even started the second half by pushing to find the third. In the 62nd minute everything changed.
Elche tied the game in two plays. In the first of them Marc-André ter Stegen left his hand very weak and was not even able to touch the ball. In the second of the goals Ronald Araujo was able to do much more, as he left his mark free that he finished at pleasure in the direction of the goal defended by the German goalkeeper.
Xavi observed that Elche had backed down and the figure of Jutglá was not contributing as much as in the first half, so he decided to withdraw to introduce Nico, one more midfielder. Time ended up giving him the reason, because in the 85th minute it was the young culé canterano who was in charge of scoring the winning goal.
One more week, the youngsters are pulling the car again and Barcelona once again adds three points that will be enough to finish sixth in 2021 if they manage to beat Sevilla at the Pizjuán next Tuesday.
