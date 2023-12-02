Stream on Netflix in December

From December 1st

Sweet Home: In season 2 of the South Korean horror series, people turn into bloodthirsty monsters and put the entire world in a state of emergency.

From December 6th

Pax Massilia: A criminal threatens to throw the city of Marseille into chaos. To prevent this, an unscrupulous inspector and his team take action against the criminal – not always with fair means.

Christmas with a difference: In this film, cultures collide when Norwegian Thea takes her Indian fiancé Jashan to visit her family for Christmas.

From December 7th

Me and the Walter Boys: When 15-year-old Jackie loses her parents, she has to move to Colorado to live with a foster family. She has 12 sons – some of whom are damn good looking!

I hate Christmas: A nurse lies to her family and says she has a boyfriend. Now she has to find a suitable candidate for Christmas with her family in 24 days.

From December 8th

Leave the World Behind: A New York family spends a cozy vacation in the country – until a cyberattack cuts them off from the outside world.

From December 12th

Get out of single hell: In this Korean dating show, several singles are abandoned on an island. However, they are only allowed to leave with a partner.

Under pressure: The US team for the Women’s World Cup: This docuseries follows the United States Women’s National Team at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

From December 15th

Chicken Run: Operation Nugget: In this animated film, a flock of chickens breaks into a factory because other chickens are being slaughtered there. These should now be saved.



In the face of ETA: Interview with a terrorist: In this documentary, a key figure in the disbanded underground organization ETA is interviewed: Josu Urrutikoetxea alias Josu Ternera.

Carol & the end of the world: The Earth is in danger because an alien planet is heading inexorably towards it. But Carol carries on with her everyday life as usual.

From December 20th

Maestro: This film focuses on the life of the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. The relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre is particularly highlighted.

From December 22nd

Gyeongseong Creature: Seoul in 1945: Two young adults have to fight a mysterious creature born of human greed.

Rebel Moon – Part 1: Child of Fire: A peaceful colony on the edge of the Galaxy is tyrannized by the Empire. Only a mysterious stranger gives the colony residents hope.

From December 26th

Thanks, I’m sorry: Sara, heavily pregnant, suddenly finds herself completely alone. She gets help from an unexpected source: her older sister Linda, with whom she hasn’t had contact for a long time, moves in with her.

From December 27th

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare: This documentary reveals brutal conditions in a therapy camp in the middle of the wilderness.

From December 28th

The Pokémon Concierge: At the Pokémon Resort, Pokémon relax with their owners. But for many, the vacation is not just relaxing.

From December 29th

House of Money – Berlin: This spin-off is all about the character “Berlin”: He is preparing for his most extreme robbery to date.

Stream on Disney+ in December

From December 1st

The guide: Freddie is a pilot in the Royal Air Force. As he turned to Christmas Eve When he gets lost in his plane over the North Sea, a stranger comes to his rescue.

From December 2nd

“Doctor Who” specials: Three specials of the cult series with the fourteenth Doctor, played by David Tennant.

From December 5th

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas: The Spanish TV presenter Isabel Preysler provides insights into her Christmas preparations.

From December 6th

Theater Camp: Every year Joan runs a summer camp for aspiring actors, but when she falls into a coma, the participants must band together to save the camp.

American Horror Stories: The first batch of the third season, which consists of four parts. Each episode tells a new scary story.



Soundtrack #2: Hyun Seo and Soo Ho broke up because the stress of work life put a strain on their relationship. Four years later they meet again in a fateful way.

From December 8th

Greg’s Diary for Christmas: Don’t Panic!: Greg Heffley wants a new video game console for Christmas. But when he accidentally damages a snow plow, it puts his gift plans in jeopardy.

From December 13th

Welcome to Wrexham: Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds lead the third oldest football club in the world. The Red Dragons are fighting for promotion to the English Football League in the second season.

The Rookie: John Nolan has been a rookie with the LAPD for 20 years. In the fifth season he meets serial killer Rosalind again.

From December 15th

Indiana Jones and the Wheel of Fortune: Hatches one last time Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones and experiences another adventure.

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford: This documentary chronicles the legendary actor’s career through his roles in the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises.

From December 20th

Percy Jackson: The Series: Series adaptation of the successful book series. Percy Jackson thinks he is an ordinary schoolboy, but through strange events he finds out that the gods of Greek mythology really exist and that he is descended from them.



Dragons of Wonderhatch: Student Nagi meets the mysterious boy Tyme. It turns out that this one comes from an animated world.

From December 22nd

What If…?: In Season 2 of the Marvel series, the journey through the MCU continues and the omniscient Watcher presents parallel worlds in which the fate of the Marvel heroes takes completely new paths.

From December 27th

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop: This documentary film tells the life story of the late Aaron Carter and provides insights into the dark side of being a child star.

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 of the comedy series, which shows the life of a vampire living community that has existed for 100 years.

From December 29th

The Mill: Joe wakes up next to a flour mill in an open-air prison, not knowing how he got there. Will he manage to escape before his child is born?

Stream on Amazon Prime in December

From December 1st

Candy Cane Line: Father Chris really wants to win this year’s Christmas decoration competition. To do this, he teams up with the elf Pepper – but she tricks him.

Christmas with you or with me?: Hayley and James each want to surprise each other at their families’ homes on Christmas Eve. But then traffic breaks down and both are stuck with the other’s family.

Harry Potter: This year, Amazon Prime is once again offering all parts of the film series about the famous wizard Harry Potter on its platform.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: In this film, Albus Dumbledore wants to stop the evil wizard Grindelwald, who is planning the rule of pure-blood wizards over non-magical beings.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Charlie, who comes from an impoverished background, wins a ticket for a tour of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. No stranger has entered it for 15 years…

Lucy is a gangster now: Ten-year-old Lucy is actually a model child. But then her ice cream maker breaks and Lucy has to rob a bank to get money to repair it.

From December 4th

Peppermint: Riley North’s life is destroyed when her husband and daughter are killed in a drug cartel attack. She trains to be a killer in order to take revenge on the perpetrators.

The Storyed Life of AJ Fikry: Bookseller AJ Fikry believes he has reached the lowest point in his life with the death of his wife. But then his most valuable possession is stolen.

From December 8th

Silver and the Book of Dreams: When Liv Silber meets the mysterious Henry, everything changes for her. Because: Henry has the ability to lucid dream and can enter other people’s dreams.

The Bad Guy: The Sicilian prosecutor Nino Scotellaro dedicates his life to fighting the mafia. But then he is accused of being part of the criminal organization himself.

Elvis: In this film the eventful life of Elvis Presley described, especially with regard to the relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Merry Little Batman: Damian Wayne wants to emulate his father, the well-known Batman. On Christmas Eve he finally has a chance to do so.

From December 14th

Aquaman: Aquaman must search for the trident of the first king of Atlantis in order to take the throne of the underwater kingdom.

The Cell: Psychologist Catherine Deane uses experimental techniques to penetrate the brain of a serial killer in order to save a kidnapped victim.

From December 15th

Reacher: Ex-military man Jack Reacher is arrested for murder. But he didn’t commit it. Jack suddenly finds himself caught up in a deadly conspiracy.

From December 22nd

LOL: Last One Laughing – Xmas Special: Anke Engelke, Bastian Pastewka, Michelle Hunziker and Co.: In the Christmas special, well-known stars try to suppress their laughter for three hours.

From December 25th

Jurassic World – A New Age: After the destruction of Isla Nublar, the dinosaurs live freely on Earth and destroy the ecosystem. Several Jurassic heroes team up to stop the spread of dinosaurs.

JGA: Jasmine. Gina. Anna: If the bride can’t go to her own bachelorette party, the bridesmaids have to celebrate alone. So Jasmin, Gina and Anna go to Ibiza without a bride.

From December 26th

Midnight Special: When a father discovers that his son has extraordinary abilities, he must flee to protect him.

From December 30th

Sisi & I: Countess Irma travels to Greece with Empress Sisi and develops more affection for Sisi than the custom of the time allows.

From December 31st

A Day to Die: When parole cop Connor attracts the attention of a local drug lord, his wife is kidnapped. Connor has to call in his old military team to help him.