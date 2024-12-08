Apple could present five new products next springwhich will cover most of its lines. First are the new Mid-range iPads with the 11to Generation of the tablet standard along with version with M4 chip of the iPad Airand a new iPad SE. It is also likely that a new Macbook Air; while the HomePod with a touch screen and Apple Intelligence has not yet materialized and remains a mere rumor at the expense of being clarified.

The new iPads

iPad 10to Generation. Photography: Antonio Dini

Two new ones are expected mid-range iPadthe 11thto generation of the progenitor of the range of tablets which should be updated two years after the last version; naturally with Apple Intelligence on board and with the possible integration of the A18 chip. The second will be iPad Air with M4 chipalong with the new Magic Keyboard.

iPhone SE 4

Apple iPhone SE 2022. Apple

The device that has caused the most stir among users who prefer the “basic” is the iPhone SE 4the latest generation of smartphone Apple’s most compact and economical. The initial promise for 2025 is an improvement in its design and functionality, opening the door to the Apple Intelligence ecosystem. The look should be very similar to that of the iPhone 15: with compact bezels and without the popular home button with fingerprint reader, which would take the next step to FaceID as a biometric unlocking mechanism. He hardware It would revolve around the M4 chip with a 5G module without millimeter waves, while the rear camera will continue to have a single sensor.

Macbook Air

The M4 chip of the new Apple line has a CPU with up to 10 cores, with 4 performance cores and up to 6 efficiency cores. Apple

In spring 2025 we expect a new MacBook Air with M4. There is not much expectation about design updates, the base will surely be the same as the previous generation; However, the most popular new feature might be the Center Stage webcam.

The special smart screen

Audio technology and advanced software from Apple tune perfectly to fill any space with high-fidelity sound. Photography: Dario D’Elia

Finally, the most peculiar product is the display Apple’s robotic device similar to the Alexa smart speaker. The appearance will be the same as that of the HomePod that we already know, with a slight change: a small arm that will be able to move a 6-inch tactical screen. The system will be very useful in video calls, when the user is moving around the room. This device will be a new product line, a hub designed to fulfill all Apple Intelligence functions. In addition, it will reproduce the improved version of Siri, which will open the door to a more natural and facilitated interaction.

Interview originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.