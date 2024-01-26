Chivas was waiting for the market to close to move chips for one last signing, a specific case, that of Jesús Gallardo. The Mexican was not completely satisfied within the ranks of Monterrey due to the arrival of Gerardo Arteaga and had real interest in moving to the team, however, this movement is one hundred percent ruled out by the Guadalajara club, at least in this winter market, due to the most recent injury of the veteran player of the Mexican team.
Jesús suffers a knee injury and everything indicates that he will have to undergo surgery to heal it. That being the case, the Monterrey medical staff estimates a loss of between two and three months of inactivity, that is, the player would be back in the courts for the closing of the regular tournament.
More news about Chivas
For this reason, in Verde Valle they consider that moving right now for Gallardo's signature is unnecessary, possibly Chivas will seek revenge in the summer, but except for surprise, there is no future for the left back in Gago's team this tournament, they report from TUDN.
With the return of Javier Hernández officially announced, today it can be considered that Chivas has the complete squad. The herd has been moved by the closure of the players they wanted and the board considers that Fernando Gago has the necessary weapons to compete with dignity this semester, which has not started in the best possible way, since in two games, beyond of new sporting sensations, Guadalajara adds one point out of six possible.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Jesús #Gallardo #left #options #reach #Chivas
Leave a Reply