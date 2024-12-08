At least 44 people died and 74 were injured in the Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, according to the hospital count published today by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Since the war began, more than a year ago, 44,708 people have died and more than 106,000 have been injured in the devastated enclaveaccording to health authorities.

In addition, it is estimated that the bodies of thousands of missing people remain buried under the rubble, without rescue teams being able to access them.

So far this Sunday, at least five people have lost their lives in a bombing against a tent for displaced people in the southeast of the city of Deir al Balah, in the center of the Strip, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Additionally, in Gaza City, in the north of the enclave, a woman was killed in an attack on a residential building next to a mosque, the media reported, citing its correspondents on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiaone of the most punished in the harsh siege that northern Gaza has suffered since the beginning of the new Israeli offensive in the area, more than two months ago, denounced that the constant bombings against the outskirts of the center have left one of his buildings without electricity or running water.

The hospital director, Husam Abu Safia He noted that the situation is “extremely dangerous” as the building’s operating room will not be accessible until oxygen and electricity supplies are restored.

“We have patients in the intensive care unit and others waiting for surgeries,” he noted. Currently, the center is treating about 112 injured people, including 14 minors.

From the beginning of the north of the enclave, at least 3,700 people have died or are missing, according to the latest figures published by the Gazan authorities.