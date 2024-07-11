Mexico City.– The renewal of the presidency and general secretary of the PRI will be through the National Political Council, an internal body controlled by the current leader, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, who would be seeking reelection.

The PRI’s National Political Council will meet tonight to approve the call for elections, after the statutes were modified last Sunday to allow the re-election of the party’s national and state leaderships.

Five years ago, Alejandro Moreno was elected in a direct voting process by the party members, supported by the party leadership close to former President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Now, with “Alito” Moreno in full control of all party organs, it is expected that he will seek re-election for 4 more years, with the possibility of repeating another time.

“The electoral method of the Assembly of Political Counselors is approved, for the ordinary internal process of renewal of the persons holding the Presidency and the General Secretariat of the National Executive Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, for the statutory period 2024-2028,” states the project that will be discussed tonight, obtained by Reforma in advance.

With this, “Alito Moreno” would once again control the party for the next electoral process, in 2027.

The leader would once again have control of the candidacies, but those who criticize his possible reelection fear that the party would lose its registration by then and would not even make it to 2030.

The agreement to be approved tonight proposes establishing a 1 percent ceiling for campaign spending, based on the maximum ceiling for presidential campaign spending in this year’s electoral process, which was 660.9 million pesos.

That is to say, the PRI’s internal campaign for the Presidency and General Secretary formula will have to cost almost 6 million pesos.

“The National Commission for Internal Processes of the Institutional Revolutionary Party is hereby authorized to issue the call that will govern the ordinary internal process for the election of the persons holding the Presidency and the General Secretariat of the National Executive Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, for the statutory period 2024-2028,” the agreement, which will be discussed on Wednesday, adds.

The proposal instructs to notify the agreement to the National Electoral Institute for the relevant legal purposes.

“Transitory. Sole. This agreement will enter into force on the day of its approval and publication on the electronic page www.pri.org.mx, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party; as well as in the physical offices of the National Political Council,” it states.

The agenda will include an update on the members of the Political Council, the agreement will be presented for approval and there will be a speech by Alejandro Moreno, as the sole speaker.