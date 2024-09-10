After years of rumors, today they finally revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro. Along with this, Sony shared a couple of interesting details about the console, including the price. While we already know that the hardware will be available for $699, at the moment it is unknown how expensive it will be in our region, Although it is likely to cost $20 thousand pesos.

While we are still waiting for official information, it is time to start thinking about how much you will have to spend on a PlayStation 5 Pro if you live in Mexico. Now, The conversion from dollar to peso tells us that the console, in theory, should cost $14,049.11However, we know that this will not be the case. For starters, that was the standard price at which the PS5 arrived in our country, and we also have to consider taxes, as well as the fees that stores and distributors will take.

Right now, the PS5 with a disc drive costs $499, and Amazon Mexico is selling this same model for $14,999 thousand pesos. If we take the direct conversation, the console should cost only $10 thousand pesos. This means that $5 thousand pesos are added when purchasing directly in our region.and without counting any type of offer or discount.

If we take this into consideration, The PlayStation 5 Pro would arrive in our region between $19 thousand and $20 thousand pesoswhich is in line with the increases and changes we’ve seen with PlayStation over the years. Now, it’s important to mention that these numbers fluctuate constantly, with permanent reductions happening a couple of years later.

An example of this is the PlayStation 5 Slim, which also costs $499, but on Amazon Mexico you can currently find it available for $11,999 pesos. However, this is a different case. The Pro model is a version with a clear increase compared to the consoles that one can buy at the moment.so a substantial increase is to be expected.

At the end of the day, We have to wait for Sony to share official information in our region.but if they see that the PS5 Pro comes to cost $20 thousand pesos, or a similar figure, it should not be a big surprise, since the increase in comparison to the direct conversion of the dollar to the peso is something very common. In related topics, you can learn more about this console here. Likewise, these are the games that will be available with the launch of the console.

Author’s Note:

$20,000 is a lot of money. This is a huge amount that not everyone is willing to do. Considering that the PS4 Pro accounted for only a fraction of this console’s total sales, it’s very likely that the same will happen with the PS5 Pro this generation.

Via: Atomix