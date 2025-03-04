03/03/2025



Updated 03/04/2025 at 03: 05h.





The Islamist Movement Hamas has reiterated its rejection of an extension of the first phase of the high the fire agreement in the Gaza Strip and has affirmed that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamín Netanyahu“Delira” if “he believes that he will achieve with a hunger war what he did not achieve with his army on the ground,” in reference to the blocking of the entry of enclosure to the enclave, EP reports.

Mahmud Mardauihigh position of the Islamist group, has insisted on the need to “apply the agreement in its phases, as signed,” according to the Palestinian newspaper ‘Fisin’.

«The occupation will not recover its prisoners – in reference to a new liberation of hostages – if it is not through an exchange agreement,” he stressed, in line with Hamas’s demands to maintain the high fire agreement in its original form, agreed by the parties in January, given the modifications that Israel tries to impose, with support from the United States.

Thus, he has emphasized that “there is no room for a renegotiation” and that “it is necessary that the mediators – e -e -Qatar and the United States – force the occupation to apply the clauses of the agreement as signed”, a document that included three phases of contacts and according to which it was planned to start the second, without possible extension of the first, as Israel asks.









In this sense, Hazem Qasemone of the spokesmen of Hamas, has confirmed that there are contacts in progress with the mediators “to guarantee the application of the rest of the phases of the high fire agreement”, given the risk of a collapse of the pact, in force since January 19, and the restart of the fighting in Gaza.

“We hope that the efforts on the part of the mediators derive an advance in the situation and force the occupation to apply all the stages of the high fire,” he said, after Israel accused Hamas of rejecting the extension proposal presented by the United States and proceeding to block the entry of help to Gaza, amid complaints that this is a collective punishment and a crime of war.

Hostages as a negotiation weapon

On the other hand, a high position of the joint room of Palestinian factions in Gaza has revealed in statements to the British newspaper ‘Al Arabiy Al Jadeed’ that the armed groups have decided to raise the level of preparation due to the possibility of a new burst of the fighting and have given order to re -transfer the hostages to the places where they were before the entrance of the high fire.

This source has asserted that the cells responsible for monitoring the kidnapped during lThe attacks of October 7, 2023 They have received order to return to the previous instructions and stressed that hostages have been taken to tunnels from places where they were receiving medical attention after allegedly being injured by Israeli bombings against the strip.

In this way, he stressed that the injured hostages had been transferred to places with better capacities to attend them and have warned the Israel authorities of the risk that they die if the postponements of the negotiations continue or the fighting is reactivated, instead of moving forward with the second phase and proceeding to their release, as planned in the initial pact.