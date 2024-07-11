Mexico City.– Referring to the reform of the Judiciary, Senator Beatriz Paredes demanded that the regulatory laws be specified and how they will be implemented.

“I would also like to ask you to make an effort to abstract and concretize legislation on what the regulatory laws will be and how the operation of the judicial reform will be put into practice and in what time frame, the operation of the judicial reform and with what volume of resources,” he urged the Permanent Commission.

“Because those who have been legislators on many occasions know that in order for laws to be implemented, joint work is required between major conceptual norms in the Constitution, regulatory legislation and specific regulations, and when it comes to a power that also plays with the destiny of individuals and with the administration of justice, this is even more necessary.”

The senator was emphatic about the fact that it is essential to have a time horizon and implementation of the reforms that will have to be observed and kept in perspective.

He warned that there is an inertia of harsh debate and little consensus building in the legislature and the Permanent Commission regarding the reform of the Judiciary.

“Therefore, few bridges are built in dialogue and instead there are disqualifications as a system,” he added.

He said that the discussion on the justice system in the country is not being addressed in a comprehensive manner.

“I would like to insist on not avoiding the systematic debate of the core that has led to positions being fixed sometimes without the necessary reflection. How can we abstract the choices of the judges from the interference of the powers that be.

“How can we abstract the election of District judges so that the rulers of big capital or organized crime do not have District judges to suit them? I am not talking about the current District judges or the Circuit judges or any of the judges of the current Judicial Branch; it is not my topic, no, what I really want is to provoke reflection and analysis in you,” he said.