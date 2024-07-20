Mexico City.- In a private session, the Permanent Political Commission of the PRI authorized Alejandro Moreno to participate in the internal process for the renewal of the leadership, thereby confirming his attempt at reelection for the period 2024-2028.

Chaired by himself, “Alito” Moreno announced that the governing body authorized his participation in the internal process.

Alejandro Moreno did not specify whether he is also seeking re-election with the general secretary, Carolina Viggiano, but he uploaded a photograph on social media on the subject.

“I thank the Permanent Political Commission for its authorization to participate in the internal process of renewing the leadership of our party for the period 2024-2028,” the PRI leader posted on social media.

“We do so convinced that the PRI needs us all ready, united and committed to continue advancing in the construction of a firm, solid and opposition party, which, without fear of anything, gives its all to fight and defend Mexico.

“We’re going all out, it will be for the good of the PRI!” Alito Moreno posted.

The PRI Political Commission is chaired by the national leader, the General Secretary, the technical secretary of the National Political Council, the two remaining governors of the party in Coahuila and Durango, parliamentary coordinators, state leaders and leaders from different sectors.

In an act of authorization to participate in the process, prior to the start of the registration of candidates for the Presidency and General Secretariat on Monday.

Former PRI presidents challenged the National Assembly, where the PRI statutes were modified to allow the consecutive election of national and local leaders.

The decision of the National Process Commission that issued the call to elect the PRI leadership is also controversial.

Once registrations are confirmed, campaigns begin on Wednesday 23 and end on August 10, with the election taking place on the 11th.

However, the call does not indicate what happens if there is only one registered candidate, whether the National Political Council will be called in advance and whether the appointment will be ratified.