Deciding to be part of the military profession entails a high level of commitment, time, and skills, this is because its objective is to permanently protect the country, by seeking territorial integrity, They leave their lives behind, therefore, content creators who confess with the process to be able to fulfill this dream.

Likewise, in order to guarantee security and assist the population, to be able to be a soldier, certain norms and requirements are also needed, which is why a military girl defies stereotypes by fulfilling her controversial biggest dream, as she made it known through the social network TikTok, in her account “@yajeidy300916”.

The inclusion of women in the Mexican Army is increasingly recognized, thanks to their hard work, this time, the identified user Yajeidy has generated popularity and has almost 20 thousand followers where she shares how she sometimes doubts whether she will be able to become a soldier, however, despite stereotypes, with struggle and determination to fulfill their vocation.

One of her posts that she has pinned to her profile and that has almost reached 9 million views, also has thousands of comments encouraging her to achieve all her goals despite the criticism, facing what people will say, but always remembering what she has always longed for: to be part of the defense of the country’s sovereignty.

During the viral video, the young woman explained that she has been told that she cannot be a soldier if she has tattoos, yet she has preferred to have the tattoos done and pursue her dreams regardless of what society tells her, since this art does not break the rules, since her tattoo theme does not break a single rule.

It should be noted that the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) allows entry without distinction of sex, as long as they complete the training, since even if they are female, they train alongside men. Likewise, they can have tattoos, as long as they do not have slogans contrary to democracy, denigrate the Armed Forces, or are of any type of discrimination.

Requirements to be part of the Army:



◉ Have a high school certificate.

◉ Being Mexican by birth

◉ Being single

◉ Be 18 years old and not older than 30

◉ Submit birth certificate, CURP, INE and high school certificate

◉ Proof of no criminal record

◉ Minimum height of 1.60 meters

◉ Register in the Special Corps, in accordance with article 102 of the Organic Law of the Mexican Army and Air Force

◉ Subscribe to the Down Payment Contract

Have you visited Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores in Mexico. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.