The arrival of Xbox exclusives on other consoles has been the hot topic of the last few weeks and tomorrow we will finally find out the truth. Meanwhile, the official account X | Twitter by Sea of ​​Thieves published a suspicious message themed Valentine's Day, which according to many would confirm possible porting on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

As we can see, the two-part message opens with “Land rowboats are red and sometimes they are blue. Other times they are green and occasionally they can be white. Wait, where are we going with this?”, and then continues with a Happy Valentine's Day wish to all pirates.

Considering how i Gamers associate consoles with accurate colors (red for Nintendo, blue for PlayStation, green for Xbox and white… PC?), many have seen this message as a possible confirmation of the rumors of the last few days that Sea of ​​Thieves, as well as Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment and other Xbox exclusives, also coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5.