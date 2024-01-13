Manchester City stays ahead of leaders Liverpool in the English Premier League thanks to a last-minute win. Team manager Pep Guardiola's team turned around a 1-2 deficit at Newcastle United shortly before the end on Saturday and won 3-2 (1-2). The Norwegian joker Oscar Bobb scored the winning goal in stoppage time (90th + 1).

Previously, Newcastle's Alexander Isak (35th) and Anthony Gordon (37th) had countered Bernardo Silva's fine backheel goal (26th) with a double strike. Former Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who came on after eight minutes for the injured regular goalkeeper Ederson, was unable to do anything against the two impressive curlers. Kevin de Bruyne, who was playing in the league for the first time after a long injury break, equalized five minutes after coming on as a substitute (74th), before 20-year-old Bobb caused a storm of celebration among the City fans. With 43 points from 20 games, Manchester is only two points behind league leaders Liverpool with Jürgen Klopp in second place.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC is slowly getting closer to the international places. The Blues defeated FC Fulham for German national goalkeeper Bernd Leno 1-0 (1-0) in the West London derby. With their third league win in a row and 31 points, the six-time champions temporarily moved up to eighth place.

Cole Palmer, who has been playing well for weeks, scored the winning goal with a penalty kick immediately before the break (45th + 4th). After the break, Chelsea, who had suffered a disgraceful 1-0 defeat in the League Cup semi-final first leg against second division club Middlesbrough during the week, missed several chances to make the decision. Fulham increased the pressure in the final phase, but the guests only became really dangerous from set pieces. With 24 points, Leno and Co. are in 13th place.