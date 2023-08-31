Program allows companies to send goods to Brazil for up to US$ 50, without the consumer paying the Import Tax

the chinese company aliexpressfrom the group alibaba, reported that it filed a request to join the federal government’s Conforming Remittance program. The program, which came into effect in August, allows foreign companies to send goods to Brazil valued at up to US$50 (R$246 at current exchange rates), without the consumer having to pay the 60% Import Tax.

However, ICMS of 17% will be charged on the total value of the sale. That tribute goes to the States. It does not contribute to federal revenue. Joining the program is voluntary. International companies that do not adhere to Consignment Remittance will have to pay a 60% Import Tax.

“We are going to continue dialoguing with the government and society to help improve Conforming Shipping. From operational adjustments to discussions about the high rates for purchases over US$ 50”said Felipe Daud, director of public policy for the Alibaba Group for Latin America, in a statement.

Until August, online retailers from other countries had to pay 60% Import Duty. But it was common for foreign companies, especially Chinese ones, to commit fraud and ship products as individuals. Thus, they were exempt from any taxation.

“Subscribing to Consignment Remittance is a way of guaranteeing predictability, transparency and security for the thousands of Brazilians who use our platform daily for their purchases”said Felipe Daud.

Read more: