It is worth mentioning that Marvel had already crossed characters with monsters from 20th Century Studios, as in Predator vs Wolverine and Predator vs Black Pantherthis is the first time the Avengers face the terrifying xenomorphs of Aliencreated by HR Giger and popularized by Ridley ScottThis crossover not only attracts with its combination of universes, but also introduces innovative elements into the narrative of the heroes.

The script was written by Jonathan Hickman, a reference in current publications of Marveland features art by Esad Ribic. The story finds the Avengers facing an uncontrollable xenomorph infection. Inspired by the style of the The Eighth Passenger films, this plot promises to be a turning point in the comics, including novelties such as a new Spider-Man suit that fuses the classic symbiote with the DNA of the facehugger, creating a striking outfit and if it is brought to the big screen it will be something that fans will not want to miss.

Hickman said in an interview that working on this project was an exciting and unique experience. He expressed his excitement about collaborating with Ribic and highlighted that the story is pure action, with a pace that accelerates with each issue. Although it is not yet available in other languages, it has generated great expectations among superhero fans and horror fans, consolidating itself as an important event in the comic book universe.

Some publishers here are adapting the text bubbles to Spanish, so it could arrive in a few more months.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: It would be a good idea to breathe some fresh air into the franchise. But I hope they use completely different actors to gradually distance us from the MCU.