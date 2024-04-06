Studio Wildcard has released Ark Survival Ascended update 1,039,004 (PC version 39.4) which brings a number of fixes to the game:
- Fixed an issue where the Oasisaur could not be tamed on servers with ForceAllStructureLocking=True
- Fixed a lighting issue when ascending Scorched Earth
- Fixed the Oasisaur resource inventory sometimes disappearing when stasis.
- Fixed the Oasisaur resource inventory unintentionally displaying multipurpose options
- Fixed a case where the Oasisaur's visual foliage would unintentionally disappear.
- Fixed an issue causing the Morellatops to appear crouching lower than intended
- Fixed all cases where Treasure Maps required the player to purchase “Bob's Tall Tales” when they already owned it.
- Fixed an issue with the Shovel digging animation
- Fixed an issue that caused the equipped Shovel to float in the air after dying
- Fixed several errors in the Scorched Earth mesh
- Fixed several cases of floating foliage on Scorched Earth
- Fixed cases where the Manticore loot chest was the wrong color
- Fixed several mesh errors on the Island
- Fixed inability to paint the hanging sign
- Fixed various player character clipping issues
- Performance fixes for various meshes on Scorched Earth
- Performance adjustments to various VFX and lighting on Scorched Earth
The fixes are officially for PC
The fixes indicated are technically for the PC version of Ark Survival Ascended. The game is also available for consoles and the patch notes for that version shouldn't be too different from this one.
