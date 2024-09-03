The United States is still working with Egypt and Qatar to formulate the latest updated mediation proposals.

Senior Israeli officials estimate that the proposal will be presented to Israel and Hamas by Friday.

“The idea behind the mediation proposal is to formulate the necessary resolution. Both sides will not like this proposal,” a senior Israeli official added.

Mossad chief David Barnea’s meeting in Doha on Monday with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani focused on the new mediation proposal the mediators – Qatar, Egypt and the United States – are working on and on clarifying the Israeli position on several issues, according to a source familiar with the details of the visit.

This comes as the updated proposal is being drafted, with the White House trying to pressure both sides to accept it.

White House spokesman John Kirby and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said today that both sides must show flexibility.

“President Biden believes that everything possible must be done to get the deal done,” Kirby said. “It will take compromise and leadership from everyone.”

The White House and State Department indicated today that the new mediation proposal would not require a full Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor during the implementation of the first phase of the agreement, but would require the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from densely populated areas along the corridor — meaning a reduction in the size of Israeli forces.