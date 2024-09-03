After the success we saw in Alien: Romulus we now have the long-awaited first teaser and the context of what will be the also long-awaited Alien: Eartha series that will be available in the United States through FX and Hulu and in the rest of Latin America on Disney Plus.

In this first video we are shown the Xenomorph which will arrive on Earth to do its thing. Although this video does not say much, it should be noted that it is accompanied by an explanation of Alien: Earthwhich says the following.

“When a mysterious spaceship crashes on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face to face with the planet’s greatest threat in the highly anticipated FX television series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.“.

In addition to Sydney Chandlerthis series will star Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh ​​Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

We’ll see what happens with this project, which many fans will surely be eagerly awaiting because the last film in this franchise was very good.

Alien: Earth will be the prequel to the entire Alien franchise

It should be noted that Alien: Earth is the ninth installment in the Alien series, which includes video games and comics in addition to the films. The question is where in the timeline will this production be placed?

According to the information available, we can say that it is the prequel among all those that already exist. Technically Alien: Earth It comes before Prometheus, a film where we can see a Xenomorph appearing right at the end.

Are you excited about this TV series? Do you think it will be worth your time?