New Laredo.- Carlos Alberto Monsiváis Treviño, nephew of Zetas 40 and 42 -Miguel Ángel and Omar Treviño Morales- and leader of the now called Cartel del Noreste, was captured yesterday in a joint operation by Sedena and the National Guard.

The arrest was revealed today by sources from the Attorney General’s Office, where they confirmed that the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) executed the arrest warrant.

Apparently, there was no resistance during the arrest due to the secrecy of the operation by the Mexican Army and the National Guard together with prosecutors from the FEMDO. The subject was transferred last night to the FGR and today he could be presented as the alleged person responsible for the violence, kidnappings, homicides and extortion in that border city and surrounding states.

Known as “Commander Bola” or “Bola Treviño,” the alleged leader of the Northeast Cartel gained public fame after being identified as the author of the video in which the CDN denies financing Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s 2006 election campaign.

But after the arrest on March 14, 2022 of his cousin Jesús Gerardo “El Huevo” Treviño, he became the leader of the cartel with the endorsement of the Treviño Morales family. Since then, the group has gained a greater presence in the region. And it unleashed a violent war against the rival cartel, the CDG, whose clashes have spread to Nuevo León, Zacatecas, SLP and Coahuila, in addition to challenging elements of police and military corporations in the region, against whom it has ordered ambushes causing casualties of elements. After his capture, he was transferred to Mexico City due to his high dangerousness, where he will face various charges. Currently, the founders of the CDN and former Zeta leaders, Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales, El Z-40, and Omar Alejandro Treviño Morales, alias El Z-42, are imprisoned in high-security cells and both face extradition requests from the United States.