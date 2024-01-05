Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi security sources confirmed that the international coalition forces are conducting intensive training at the Ain al-Assad military base in Anbar Governorate.

The sources indicated that the sounds of explosions, heard yesterday morning, were part of the training exercises conducted by the anti-ISIS coalition forces led by the United States of America in Iraq and Syria.

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani announced the formation of a bilateral committee to schedule the withdrawal of international coalition forces from Iraq.

He stated that the government is in the process of setting the date for the start of the work of the bilateral committee to make arrangements to permanently end the presence of the international coalition forces in Iraq, and that there will be no neglect of everything that would complete national sovereignty over the land and skies of Iraq.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command announced on the “X” website that the Iraqi police “found in Babil Governorate in central Iraq on January 3 a missile after its launch failed,” adding that “the coalition expresses its appreciation to the legitimate security forces in Iraq in their efforts to prevent any attacks.” Coming.”

Washington deploys 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of the international coalition to combat ISIS, the formation of which was announced in 2014.